Fire damages Du Quoin home on Thanksgiving - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire damages Du Quoin home on Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:
Du Quoin Fire Department responds to house fire on Thanksgiving Day. Du Quoin Fire Department responds to house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A wood-burning stove may have been the cause of a house fire in Du Quoin Thursday evening.

Multiple departments from Perry and Franklin counties responded to 400 block of Acorn Road.

No one was injured but firefighters said the house sustained significant damage.

The Du Quoin Fire Department responded to four calls on Thanksgiving Day, including two involving a fireplace and/or wood-burning stove.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.