Fire damages Du Quoin home on Thanksgiving

Du Quoin Fire Department responds to house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A wood-burning stove may have been the cause of a house fire in Du Quoin Thursday evening.

Multiple departments from Perry and Franklin counties responded to 400 block of Acorn Road.

No one was injured but firefighters said the house sustained significant damage.

The Du Quoin Fire Department responded to four calls on Thanksgiving Day, including two involving a fireplace and/or wood-burning stove.