First responders spend the holiday on the job

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) Volunteers were busy in Murphysboro and Carbondale helping with Thanksgiving dinner traditions that date back more than three decades.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) Volunteers were busy in Murphysboro and Carbondale helping with Thanksgiving dinner traditions that date back more than three decades.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) Several stores and agencies are closed this Thanksgiving-- but first responders are still hard at work.
Several stores and agencies are closed this Thanksgiving-- but first responders are still hard at work.
WSIL - Early shoppers on Black Friday will have the best chance of avoiding showers but the day overall looks wet and cold. Showers are expected in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the 40s. Saturday looks warmer but the rain might be more persistent and heavier with a chance of thunder and lightning. Jim has the latest forecast including a look at Dekalb for the HS football championship games on News 3 this evening.
WSIL - Early shoppers on Black Friday will have the best chance of avoiding showers but the day overall looks wet and cold. Showers are expected in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the 40s. Saturday looks warmer but the rain might be more persistent and heavier with a chance of thunder and lightning. Jim has the latest forecast including a look at Dekalb for the HS football championship games on News 3 this evening.
Legal marijuana sales to adults are set to open in two Midwestern states.
Legal marijuana sales to adults are set to open in two Midwestern states.
Border officials bust man for trying to sneak pork bologna in from Mexico.
Border officials bust man for trying to sneak pork bologna in from Mexico.
Amazon, Walmart and others have promised to deliver more of their orders within 24 hours of customers clicking on "Buy."
Amazon, Walmart and others have promised to deliver more of their orders within 24 hours of customers clicking on "Buy."
It was a busy night at Patti's 1880 Settlement as families from across the area spent the evening dining before the Thanksgiving holiday.
It was a busy night at Patti's 1880 Settlement as families from across the area spent the evening dining before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Multiple federal lawsuits have been filed accusing Fairlife of abusing cows at an Indiana dairy farm, saying the company's claims that it treats animals humanely are fraudulent.
Multiple federal lawsuits have been filed accusing Fairlife of abusing cows at an Indiana dairy farm, saying the company's claims that it treats animals humanely are fraudulent.
Happy Thanksgiving! While the holiday will begin dry, showers are likely later on this afternoon and evening with even more rain for Black Friday and the first half of the weekend.
Happy Thanksgiving! While the holiday will begin dry, showers are likely later on this afternoon and evening with even more rain for Black Friday and the first half of the weekend.
An Illinois state senator under federal investigation for fraud has resigned his office.
An Illinois state senator under federal investigation for fraud has resigned his office.