First responders spend the holiday on the job

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Many stores and agencies are closed on Thanksgiving, but first responders are still hard at work. 

Captain Chris Yenne, with the Mt. Vernon fire Department, made Thanksgiving feast Thursday. Captain Yenne and his team invited more than a dozen first responders to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, with some bringing their favorite dishes to share.

He says, "We have one guy that's from up north that's bringing corn fudge. Nobody still knows what that is."

Captain Yenne says, a holiday doesn't always mean a day off. The fire department was dispatched more than a handful of times Thursday.

He says there are steps you can take to keep yourself safe.

"Frying turkeys do it away from your house. Measure what you have to put in your pot before hand, not as your going.. If its 500 degrees and you throw a turkey it'll over spills and the next thing you know you're watching your garage burn," says Captain Yenne. 

He says even though his job can get tough, Captain Yenne is thankful he can keep people safe. 

"We're not doing this job to get rich. we are doing this to serve the community whether if your a volunteer, or a paid guy, or your a law enforcement officer. It's  everybody getting together and helping somebody else out." he adds. 

