Cold wet Black Friday

WSIL - Early shoppers on Black Friday will have the best chance of avoiding showers but the day overall looks wet and cold.  Showers are expected in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the 40s.  Saturday looks warmer but the rain might be more persistent and heavier with a chance of thunder and lightning. 

Jim has the latest forecast including a look at Dekalb for the HS football championship games on News 3 this evening. 

    Thursday, November 28 2019 2:55 PM EST2019-11-28 19:55:02 GMT

