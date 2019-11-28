Patrol says teen died after ATV crash in southeast Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old was killed when the all-terrain vehicle he was on crashed in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Dunklin County road just west of Kennett. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the ATV ran off the road and crashed, throwing him off.

The patrol says the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Kennett. His name hasn’t been released.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.