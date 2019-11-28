Police ID woman fatally shot at restaurant parking lot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police ID woman fatally shot at restaurant parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a 31-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a car at a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Kansas City.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 31-year-old Ashley Toner.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside a Wendy’s restaurant. Police say a man driving the car shot a woman later identified as Toner and then shot himself.

Police say the man remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

