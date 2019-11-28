Police ID woman fatally shot at restaurant parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a 31-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a car at a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Kansas City.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 31-year-old Ashley Toner.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside a Wendy’s restaurant. Police say a man driving the car shot a woman later identified as Toner and then shot himself.

Police say the man remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.