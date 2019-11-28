Patti's 1880's Settlement reopens after nearly two years

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (WSIL) -- A well-known Kentucky restaurant damaged by fire nearly two years ago reopened for business Wednesday.

It was a busy night at Patti's 1880's Settlement as families from across the area spent the evening dining before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Marketing Director Ann Martin says it was the hard work put in by the staff that made this dream a reality.

"We are ready to open those doors, and we want everybody to see it. It's beautiful. It feels like we have the old charm like we did in the old building, and we just want everybody to come in here and have their Christmas, families' birthdays and anniversaries, all the traditions that they have missed over the years, and we are excited that they can start that again."

The restaurant is now open throughout the holiday season. It's suggested that you call ahead for reservations.

RELATED: Patti's 1880's Settlement to reopen in time for the holidays