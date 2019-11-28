Patti's 1880's Settlement reopens after nearly two years

Legal marijuana sales to adults are set to open in two Midwestern states.
Border officials bust man for trying to sneak pork bologna in from Mexico.
Amazon, Walmart and others have promised to deliver more of their orders within 24 hours of customers clicking on "Buy."
It was a busy night at Patti's 1880 Settlement as families from across the area spent the evening dining before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Multiple federal lawsuits have been filed accusing Fairlife of abusing cows at an Indiana dairy farm, saying the company's claims that it treats animals humanely are fraudulent.
Happy Thanksgiving! While the holiday will begin dry, showers are likely later on this afternoon and evening with even more rain for Black Friday and the first half of the weekend.
An Illinois state senator under federal investigation for fraud has resigned his office.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids and teens will soon have access to a newly renovated youth center in Carbondale. Carbondale native and professional basketball player Justin Dentmon purchased the building in 2016 with the hopes of providing a safe place for the community.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working a crash scene on I-57 in the northbound lanes.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Wednesday.
