National Park Service to help plan 8 local areas in 5 states - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

National Park Service to help plan 8 local areas in 5 states

Posted: Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National Park Service will provide consultants to help create eight parks and other recreation and conservation areas in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida.

Agency official Deirdre Hewett says Park Service landscape architects and community planners work with local communities to help plan parks, trails, greenways and other open spaces.

In Mississippi, they’ll help the city of Marks redesign the park where Martin Luther King Jr. began the Poor People’s Campaign, leading a mule train to Washington in 1968.

In Opelika, Alabama, they’ll help create a master plan for Creekline Trails of Opelika.

In South Carolina, greenways will be built in Florence County. Kentucky will create the Ohio River Recreation Trail, while the Florida project will protect prehistoric Native American mounds at Chattahoochee and provide outdoor recreation opportunities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.