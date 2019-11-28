Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Michigan, Illinois set to usher in recreational pot sales

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID EGGERT and KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Legal marijuana sales to adults are set to open in two Midwestern states.

But regulators and industry leaders alike warn that consumers will likely see long lines, high prices and product shortages in the early months.

Michigan sales can begin Sunday and Illinois follows a month later, bringing the total of states that broadly allow people over 21 to use marijuana to 11.

Six retailers have been licensed to sell in Michigan initially. In Illinois, regulators have approved licenses letting nearly 30 existing medical marijuana dispensaries add so-called recreational sales.

In the meantime, companies are rushing to complete renovations at dispensaries, expand growing facilities and hire employees. But it takes months to grow marijuana from a cutting to flower that can be sold or used in other products.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.