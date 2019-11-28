Illinois residents raising concerns with sesame allergy bill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois residents raising concerns with sesame allergy bill

CHICAGO (AP) - A new Illinois law seeks to protect both adults and children with sesame allergies, but critics argue it gives families a false sense of safety.

Sesame allergies are becoming progressively common.

Illinois passed a law in July requiring all food manufacturers to declare foods that contain sesame on their labels.

But WLS-TV reports certain companies may not be following that law, raising concerns for those with such allergies.

Amanda Bradley says her 14-year-old daughter has several food restrictions and experienced numerous allergic reactions over the years. But she noted sesame has been the toughest allergen to manage.

The Bradleys noted they have not noticed a labeling change in the months since the bill passed.

A recent study shows that more than 1.5 million Americans have a sesame allergy.

