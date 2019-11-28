A few showers late Thanksgiving afternoon; more rain Black Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Happy Thanksgiving! While the holiday will begin dry, showers are likely later on this afternoon and evening with even more rain for Black Friday and the first half of the weekend.

Light showers will move into Southeast Missouri later this afternoon with rain gradually shifting east into Southwest Illinois and Western Kentucky. Rainfall amounts will be very light with most picking up less than 0.10".

More rain is on the way for Black Friday. Much like Thursday, the morning will likely be dry with a lot of clouds, but rain will spread into the region throughout the afternoon.

Another large system is set to move into the Plains on Saturday. For travelers, this system could cause some major travel disruptions from Kansas to Minnesota. Locally, showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two are expected. Warm and windy conditions Saturday will be followed by another sharp cool down for the second half of the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3!