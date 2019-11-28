A few showers late Thanksgiving afternoon; more rain Black Friday

Multiple federal lawsuits have been filed accusing Fairlife of abusing cows at an Indiana dairy farm, saying the company's claims that it treats animals humanely are fraudulent.
Multiple federal lawsuits have been filed accusing Fairlife of abusing cows at an Indiana dairy farm, saying the company's claims that it treats animals humanely are fraudulent.
Happy Thanksgiving! While the holiday will begin dry, showers are likely later on this afternoon and evening with even more rain for Black Friday and the first half of the weekend.
Happy Thanksgiving! While the holiday will begin dry, showers are likely later on this afternoon and evening with even more rain for Black Friday and the first half of the weekend.
An Illinois state senator under federal investigation for fraud has resigned his office.
An Illinois state senator under federal investigation for fraud has resigned his office.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids and teens will soon have access to a newly renovated youth center in Carbondale. Carbondale native and professional basketball player Justin Dentmon purchased the building in 2016 with the hopes of providing a safe place for the community.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids and teens will soon have access to a newly renovated youth center in Carbondale. Carbondale native and professional basketball player Justin Dentmon purchased the building in 2016 with the hopes of providing a safe place for the community.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working a crash scene on I-57 in the northbound lanes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working a crash scene on I-57 in the northbound lanes.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Wednesday.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Wednesday.
The Sesser couple partners with other charitable organizations and enlists the help of local pastors to select the recipients each year.
The Sesser couple partners with other charitable organizations and enlists the help of local pastors to select the recipients each year.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Some residents in Zeigler will be without water for several hours Thursday morning.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Some residents in Zeigler will be without water for several hours Thursday morning.
Several local organizations will be serving up meals this Thanksgiving.
Several local organizations will be serving up meals this Thanksgiving.
The holiday lights display, Candy Cane Lane, will be featured on ABC's hit show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."
The holiday lights display, Candy Cane Lane, will be featured on ABC's hit show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."