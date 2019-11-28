Rockford couple gives $1 million for autism research - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rockford couple gives $1 million for autism research

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - The grandparents of an autistic girl are donating $1 million for autism research.

OSF HealthCare Foundation says it is creating The Charles and Sue Thomas Autism Endowment for Innovative Solutions. The money will go toward research focusing on improving early detection of autism, improving care and treatment and other things that will improve the lives of people with autism and their families.

The Rockford Register Star reports Charles Thomas says his family is “thrilled” to helping foster research that will help their granddaughter, who is on the autism spectrum, and others with autism. The Thomases are from Rockford.

Researchers funded by the endowment will work with the University of Illinois, OSF HealthCare and the Autism Collective.

