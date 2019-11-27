Multi-vehicle crash stalls I-57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Multi-vehicle crash stalls I-57

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working a crash scene on I-57 in the northbound lanes.

The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page reported a five-car pile-up with extrication needed. The crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile-marker 64 just south of the West Frankfort exit.

There was a second incident about a half-mile south of the first one involving a truck on fire.

Google Maps is showing traffic at a standstill in the northbound lanes.

You should avoid that area until further notice.

