Multi-vehicle crash stalls I-57

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kids and teens will soon have access to a newly renovated youth center in Carbondale. Carbondale native and professional basketball player Justin Dentmon purchased the building in 2016 with the hopes of providing a safe place for the community.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working a crash scene on I-57 in the northbound lanes.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Wednesday.
The Sesser couple partners with other charitable organizations and enlists the help of local pastors to select the recipients each year.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Some residents in Zeigler will be without water for several hours Thursday morning.
Several local organizations will be serving up meals this Thanksgiving.
The holiday lights display, Candy Cane Lane, will be featured on ABC's hit show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."
Amazon plans to hire 200,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, double the number of workers it hired a year ago
Thousands of lights and decorations have been added to the sky bridge, as well as other mountain attractions.
Carbondale native and SIU alum Derek Shelton has been named the new manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
