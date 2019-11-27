Two people injured in crash on I-24

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Wednesday.

It happened on Interstate 24 near mile marker 33.

Illinois State Police said Steven Seufert, 55, hit a deer while traveling west. His vehicle became disabled in the roadway. Then, Nicole Stegman, 63, hit Seufert's vehicle and stopped in traffic. Jessica Craig, 39, then struck Stegman's vehicle.

Two of the drivers sustained minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for several hours.