Zeigler water service to be disrupted Thanksgiving Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Zeigler water service to be disrupted Thanksgiving Day

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Some residents in Zeigler will be without water for several hours Thursday morning.

The City of Zeigler says water will be shut off at 9 a.m. for customers between Larry's Trailer Sales and Zeigler-Royalton schools. 

Crews will be repairing two water breaks.

