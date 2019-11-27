Sesser Auto Body taking nominations for 6th annual Christmas car giveaway

SESSER (WSIL) -- Sesser Auto Body owner Tim Pierce and his crew are in the middle of deer season auto repairs.

"Well, deer season is always deer season, yes, there's always - it always keeps us busy."

Despite a busy schedule, Tim and his wife Chaca take time to give back.

"This time of year is always a hectic time of year to do the car giveaway, but it's just the right time of year for us to do that. So, yeah, we stay busy this time of year."

For the past six years, his shop has purchased a damaged vehicle, restored it, then given it away.

"We believe that if you can do good, you should do good."

The Sesser couple partners with other charitable organizations and enlists the help of local pastors to select the recipients each year. Nominations tell the story behind the need of a potential winner.

"Anyone knows of anyone that is a deserving recipient of a blessing this year send us a letter."

Pierce says previous recipients have kept in touch. A few have passed the blessing on to others.

"We heard a story this year of the first recipient we gave the car away to six years ago. She gave that car away to someone else that was in need. She was able to get back and forth from work and kind of dug herself out of a hole she was in and wanted to be a blessing and give that car away. And that's happened twice."

For their part, Pierce says they hope it encourages others to help those in need.

"So it's cool to see people catching on to doing good for others, and the feeling that it gives you to help someone that needs a helping hand."

Sesser Auto Body is giving away a 2014 Ford Taurus with 31,000 miles. If you know of someone in the Rend Lake area in need, you can submit a nomination letter to:

Cars That Care

P.O. Box 683

Sesser, IL 62884

Nominations must include the person's name, address, phone number, and a description of why he or she would be a good candidate. Letters must be received by December 13. The winner will be chosen the week of Christmas.