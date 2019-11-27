Candy Cane Lane to be featured on ABC - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Candy Cane Lane to be featured on ABC

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) --  The holiday lights display, Candy Cane Lane, will be featured on ABC's hit show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The West Frankfort Chamber of Commerce is selling t-shirts to show support for the annual tradition. The chamber says they are selling quick, so you need to buy one soon.

Earlier this month, owner Tim Murphy became sick and was concerned he wouldn't be able to set up the annual display. But a group of students from West Frankfort High School stepped in and helped set up the decorations. 

The episode will air on December 9 on WSIL. 

