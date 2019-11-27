Community Thanksgiving meals planned across southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Community Thanksgiving meals planned across southern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Several local organizations will be serving up meals this Thanksgiving. All the dinners listed below are free and open to the public. 

CARBONDALE
51st Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal
Newman Catholic Student Center
715 S. Washington Street
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday - Thanksgiving meal of turkey, traditional sides, and desserts

HERRIN
31st Annual Mayor Ed Quaglia/Attorney Bart Mann Thanksgiving Celebration
Herrin Civic Center
101 S. 16th Street
8 a.m. Thursday - Coffee and donuts
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday - Thanksgiving dinner with music by Donnie Falknor

MARION
Thanksgiving Dinner provided by St. Joseph Catholic Youth Group
Marion Ministerial Alliance
103 East Calvert Street
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday - Thanksgiving meal

MARION
Marion Community Thanksgiving
Heaven's Kitchen - 1st annual community Thanksgiving Dinner
Pavilion of the City of Marion
1602 Sioux Drive
4 p.m. Thursday - Doors open
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Meal served

MT. VERNON
Central's Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Central Christian Church
301 N. 10th Street
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday - Meal served

MURPHYSBORO
Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by St. Andrew Catholic Church
Knights of Columbus Hall
606 Plum Street
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday - Meal served

