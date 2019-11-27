Community Thanksgiving meals planned across southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- Several local organizations will be serving up meals this Thanksgiving. All the dinners listed below are free and open to the public.

CARBONDALE

51st Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal

Newman Catholic Student Center

715 S. Washington Street

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday - Thanksgiving meal of turkey, traditional sides, and desserts

HERRIN

31st Annual Mayor Ed Quaglia/Attorney Bart Mann Thanksgiving Celebration

Herrin Civic Center

101 S. 16th Street

8 a.m. Thursday - Coffee and donuts

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday - Thanksgiving dinner with music by Donnie Falknor

MARION

Thanksgiving Dinner provided by St. Joseph Catholic Youth Group

Marion Ministerial Alliance

103 East Calvert Street

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday - Thanksgiving meal

MARION

Marion Community Thanksgiving

Heaven's Kitchen - 1st annual community Thanksgiving Dinner

Pavilion of the City of Marion

1602 Sioux Drive

4 p.m. Thursday - Doors open

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Meal served

MT. VERNON

Central's Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Central Christian Church

301 N. 10th Street

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday - Meal served

MURPHYSBORO

Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by St. Andrew Catholic Church

Knights of Columbus Hall

606 Plum Street