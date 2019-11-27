Missouri hospital caring for record 12 sets of twins - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri hospital caring for record 12 sets of twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Saint Luke’s hospital is caring for 12 sets of twins this week in its neonatal intensive care unit.

KMBC-TV reports all of the twins were born between five and 14 weeks early. The hospital says staffing has been a challenge.

Twelve sets of twins is a record at the hospital.

Nurse Danielle Gathers says they always see multiples in the unit, but not 12 sets at one time.

The babies will spend Thanksgiving at the hospital.

New mother Amanda Tollifer says her twins, Kara and Isaac, were born eight weeks early.

She says she had no idea having twins right now was “such the ‘in’ thing.”

