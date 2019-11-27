Derek Shelton named Pittsburgh Pirates manager - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Derek Shelton named Pittsburgh Pirates manager

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Pittsburgh Pirates/Facebook Photo: Pittsburgh Pirates/Facebook

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSIL) -- Carbondale native and SIU alum Derek Shelton has been named the new manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

The team made the announcement Wednesday. 

“My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Pittsburgh community and are humbled to be a part of this storied franchise,” Shelton said. “One of the most exciting things for me during the interview process was just how evident the passion for Pittsburgh and the desire to succeed was with everyone I interacted with.”

Shelton has been the Minnesota Twins’ bench coach for the past two years. Prior to that, he made stops in Toronto as the Blue Jays’ quality control coach, Tampa Bay as the Rays’ hitting coach, and in Cleveland as the Indians’ hitting coach. 

Shelton was a four-year letter winner at SIU (1989-92) and led the Salukis to an MVC title and NCAA Tournament appearance in 1990. He spent three seasons (2000-2002) as a manager in the New York Yankees' farm system and captured two league championships.

