Kentucky’s next lt. gov: ex-teacher and education advocate

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - It’s a role that seems scripted for Kentucky’s Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman - as an educator transitioning to the job as a “full partner” in a Democratic administration that vows to make public education a top priority.

In the days since Democrat Andy Beshear’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race, Coleman has said she’ll focus on education and rural economic development in the new Beshear administration. She’s a former teacher, school basketball coach and assistant principal.

In a campaign that capitalized on strong support from teachers, Beshear touted his running mate’s education credentials.

Amid the hubbub of preparing to become lieutenant governor in December, Coleman is also transitioning into another new role - motherhood. She and her husband are expecting a girl in February.

