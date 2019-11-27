Turkey of a forecast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Turkey of a forecast

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Thanksgiving day will be best suited for indoor sports. 

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected with sprinkles, drizzle, or light showers possible in the afternoon and evening. 

Black Friday looks like it could be a little warmer, but the chance of rain will go up in the evening.

Jim has the latest forecast on News 3 this evening. 

