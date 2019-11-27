Turkey of a forecast

Carbondale native and SIU alum Derek Shelton has been named the new manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thanksgiving day will be best suited for indoor sports.
Meet Emma and Lindsey. Both are red shirt juniors, both are middle blockers, and both were unsure if they would even be friends when they first met.
The Franklin County Emergency Management agency is reporting a traffic crash on Interstate 57.
Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will help in reaching the campaign's $150 million goal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 19 different products, all sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods are subject to recall.
Former President Jimmy Carter is heading home after spending two weeks in the hospital.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Thanksgiving is already tomorrow, and there's a church in Mt. Vernon that wants to make sure every family has their holiday meal.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Central Christian Church is going a step above feeding the community this Thanksgiving.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who was kicked off Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's ticket when he unsuccessfully sought reelection this year, says she didn't vote for him.
