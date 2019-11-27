Crash on I-57 impacting traffic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash on I-57 impacting traffic

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Emergency Management agency is reporting a traffic crash on Interstate 57.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 67, north of West Frankfort.

Drivers could see delays.

