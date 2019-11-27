Attorneys seek to consolidate Fairlife animal-abuse lawsuits - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Attorneys seek to consolidate Fairlife animal-abuse lawsuits

CHICAGO (AP) - Multiple federal lawsuits have been filed accusing Fairlife of abusing cows at an Indiana dairy farm, saying the company’s claims that it treats animals humanely are fraudulent.

The Chicago Tribune reports that lawyers tied to eight lawsuits gathered at a Chicago federal court hearing Tuesday to discuss seeking class-action status for millions of consumers represented in the suits.

An animal rights group released undercover video in June it said shows farm workers kicking and throwing calves. Dozens of grocers pulled Fairlife milk in response.

Plaintiff attorney Amy Keller says consumers who paid higher prices for Chicago-based Fairlife products on grounds it was humanely produced “feel betrayed.”

Fairlife is one of several defendants. It said in one filing that “alleged isolated acts” by “rogue employees” don’t render its animal-care claims false.

