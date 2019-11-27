No cash? Salvation Army now accepting mobile donations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No cash? Salvation Army now accepting mobile donations

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone.

Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will help in reaching the campaign's $150 million goal.

The red kettle campaign typically makes up 10% of the Salvation Army's annual budget. Donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty.

Donors tap their phone to a tag on a sign near the kettle, opening a donation form that suggests giving $5, $10 or $25. Donors also can type in a different amount.

People whose phones aren't compatible with contactless payment systems can use their camera to photograph a QR code, opening a donation form.
Donations go to the Salvation Army chapter in the donor's billing zip code.

