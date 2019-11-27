WSIL Weather Academy travels to Parrish Elementary School

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Weather Academy made another trip to Jackson County - this time stopping by Parrish Elementary School to teach first graders about the weather.

More than 100 first graders got the chance to learn about weather and science.

"Science is personally one of my favorite subjects to teach because you get to be more hands on. You get to go out in nature, it's real life things, the students can relate to it because they can actually see it. They love the experiments of watching things change," shares teacher Georgia Thompson.

The students recently watched a caterpillar transition into a butterfly, and Thompson says they enjoyed the process.

"I noticed that they really enjoy science, their face lights up, you know, simple things such as even bringing a pumpkin in the classroom. Some of our students don't get exposures, you know, to the pumpkin patch, and this year we got to go. So when we bring pumpkins back in and look at the insides, and they get to feel it and talk about the life cycle, you know, that's all science," says Thompson.