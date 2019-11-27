Central Christian Church holding coat giveaway on Thanksgiving

Central Christian Church is going a step above feeding the community this Thanksgiving.

The church is holding a coat giveaway in conjunction with its holiday dinner on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who need a coat, gloves, hats or scarves can browse their selection of children and adult sizes.

Organizer Steve Reynolds says if you have a winter clothing item in good condition, it can be dropped off Wednesday or during the Thanksgiving dinner as well.

"A lot of people have their closets full. "If they're not using them, bring them in. " Reynold explains. "Let's put them in the hands of someone who can use them."

The church is located at:

301 N. Tenth Street

Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

(618) 242-4185