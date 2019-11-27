Central Christian Church holding coat giveaway on Thanksgiving

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 19 different products, all sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods are subject to recall.
Former President Jimmy Carter is heading home after spending two weeks in the hospital.
Meet Emma and Lindsey. Both are red shirt juniors, both are middle blockers, and both were unsure if they would even be friends when they first met.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Thanksgiving is already tomorrow, and there's a church in Mt. Vernon that wants to make sure every family has their holiday meal.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Central Christian Church is going a step above feeding the community this Thanksgiving.
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who was kicked off Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's ticket when he unsuccessfully sought reelection this year, says she didn't vote for him.
This holiday shopping season the Better Business Bureau says to consider using layaway instead of a credit card.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region until 3 p.m. Wednesday with a rare High Wind Warning also issued for Jefferson and Wayne counties.
Harrisburg school leaders believe bed bugs that have turned up in two schools are isolated incidents.
One person is dead after a shooting Monday in Mt. Vernon .
