Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, says she didn't vote for Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who was kicked off Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's ticket when he unsuccessfully sought reelection this year, says she didn't vote for him.

Hampton told WDRB-TV in Louisville that it was a hard decision but she voted for Libertarian candidate John Hicks. Democrat Andy Beshear won the race.

Bevin replaced Hampton on the ticket with state Sen. Ralph Alvarado. She said Bevin had hinted she might be dropped but she didn't find out until about a half-hour before Bevin filed for reelection. She said that was Bevin's prerogative and she wasn't offended or disappointed.

Hampton was the first African-American to win statewide office in Kentucky. She said she's sad Bevin won't have another term because "he got a lot of things done" but added, "how you treat people matters."
 

