Mt. Vernon's Central Christian Church holding its 23rd Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already tomorrow, and there's a church in Mt. Vernon that wants to make sure every family has their holiday meal.

Central Christian Church is holding its Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday for the 23rd year in a row.

Organizer Steve Reynolds says it started to help feed neighbors in need but they realized many people just didn't have a place to go for dinner.

"We look to feed not only people who are down on their luck," Reynolds explains. "We're looking for people to come in and join us who are lonely."

Around 150 volunteers work to make the event happen, from prepping the turkeys to delivering meals and cleaning up the kitchen when the meal is all over.

"The expression on their face to get a good meal, to sit there and visit them and talk with them," Reynolds said. "it makes all the hard work and everything worth it."

Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and desserts will all be offered to guests.

Those who need a meal can come to the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or call to have a meal delivered.

Organizers say between those meals and delivering to local first responders such as the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, about 2,000 people will be fed.

The church is located at:

301 N. Tenth Street

Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

(618) 242-4185