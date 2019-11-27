Kentucky authorities confirm 3 dead after house explosion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky authorities confirm 3 dead after house explosion

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say three people have now been confirmed dead following a house explosion over the weekend.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 80-year-old Albert Vanderpool died at a hospital on Monday from smoke inhalation sustained during the blaze.

Kentucky State Police say 52-year-old Phillip Vanderpool and his wife, 48-year-old Sueann Vanderpool, died in the home’s basement during the explosion. Four others, including Albert Vanderpool, were initially able to escape.

A cause for the accident hasn’t been reported and it remains under investigation.

Friends of the family told WLEX-TV that Phillip and Susan Vanderpool went to the home to check on a gas smell in the basement. Emergency management officials confirmed someone reported a gas odor twice Saturday.

