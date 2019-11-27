Strong winds leave thousands without power in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Strong winds leave thousands without power in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Thousands are without power in Missouri as high winds whip across the state.

Ameren reported that 17,871 customers were without service Wednesday morning, mostly in the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings and advisories for almost the entire state. Forecasters predicted gusts of up to 60 mph and warned that travel would be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

