High winds remain through the morning; gusts 40-50 mph possible

This holiday shopping season the Better Business Bureau says to consider using layaway instead of a credit card.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region until 3 p.m. Wednesday with a rare High Wind Warning also issued for Jefferson and Wayne counties.
Harrisburg school leaders believe bed bugs that have turned up in two schools are isolated incidents.
One person is dead after a shooting Monday in Mt. Vernon .
Mt. Vernon leaders are working on ways to pay nearly half a million dollars to their pension plan.
The holidays are right around the corner and that means so is the food. While delicious, that holiday food can be harmful to pets.
The WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week nominations are in, and it's a battle of the quarterbacks.
The holiday shopping season is upon us, and this year you may want to add a new stop to your Black Friday shopping plans.
KSP is hosting the 10th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' Food Drive.
The remainder of this holiday week is expected to be windy and wet overall.
