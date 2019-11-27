High winds remain through the morning; gusts 40-50 mph possible - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

High winds remain through the morning; gusts 40-50 mph possible

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region until 3 p.m. Wednesday with a rare High Wind Warning also issued for Jefferson and Wayne counties. 

Winds will remain strong through much of Wednesday. Gusts early in the morning have topped between 40 and 50 miles per hour. 

As a large system pulls away, winds will gradually become lighter through the evening. 

Thanksgiving unfortunately features another system set to move into southern Plains and will push more rain our way later in the day. 

Rain will stick around Friday and Saturday with another large system tracking from the Plains into the Upper Midwest. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning. We've got you covered!

