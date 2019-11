WSIL-- The Cave-in-Rock ferry has temporarily shut down services due to high winds.

Services were halted Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. after wind gusts reportedly approached 40 miles per hour, creating hazardous river conditions at the river crossing. .

The ferry normally operates from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 7 days a week and carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio river daily.



The ferry is shut down until further noticed, and drivers will need to seek a alternative route.