Lawsuit: Police department discriminated against gay officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A lawsuit alleges that a Kentucky police department discriminated against one of its officers because of his sexuality.

The Courier Journal reports Louisville Metro police Officer Johnny Burgraff sued the department this month, alleging he was subjected to inappropriate remarks and passed over for a role because he’s gay. The lawsuit says Lt. Phil Russell ordered Burgraff, the department’s LGBTQ liaison officer, to be counseled for introducing himself as openly gay. It says he also was ordered to be counseled for “lustfully” looking a child.

A department report says Russell denied ordering counseling, but said he was concerned about the openly gay introduction in light of the department’s child abuse scandal. An internal investigation found his comments weren’t prejudiced.

The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

