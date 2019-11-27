Secretary of State Pompeo to speak at Univ. of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the University of Louisville next week as a guest of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker series.

Pompeo is a former CIA director and former congressman from Kansas. He has served as secretary of state, the nation’s top diplomat, since April 2018.

Pompeo and several other Trump administration officials have been called to testify in House impeachment proceedings, but have refused, saying they are following the president’s orders. Recently released documents from the state department show Rudy Giuliani was in contact with Pompeo before the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was abruptly recalled.

Pompeo will speak Monday at 9 a.m. EST with a question and answer session to follow. The event is not open to the public but will be livestreamed at McConnellCenter.org.

