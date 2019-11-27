Kentucky State Police collecting food for families in need - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police collecting food for families in need

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are again collecting food for families in need and will continue the drive through Dec. 9.

The annual “Cram The Cruiser” program kicked off this week. Each state police post is collecting non-perishable food items and is joining with Kroger and Pepsi for special events on Dec. 8 at designated grocery stores.

Suggested items include non-expired canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.

Police spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson said in a news release the food will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in areas where the items are collected.

Lawson says nearly 243,000 pounds (110,224 kilograms) of food were collected last year.

