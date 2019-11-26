Bed bugs found at more southern Illinois schools

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Students at two Harrisburg schools went home early Tuesday after bed bugs were found.

According to a Facebook post by the unit office bed bugs turned up at West Side School and the Harrisburg High School.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Funit3schools%2Fposts%2F841514736304998&width=500" width="500" height="211" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

All Harrisburg schools will now be inspected.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Funit3schools%2Fposts%2F841517159638089&width=500" width="500" height="211" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

Marion High School has been dealing with bed bugs this month. You can read more of our Marion coverage below.

RELATED: Classes at Marion High School to resume Thursday

RELATED: Parents picking up students after reports of bed bugs at Marion High School