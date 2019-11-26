A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of Southeast Missouri

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch is in effect for Butler, Carter, Ripley and Wayne Counties in Missouri until 10 PM. Be aware of changing weather conditions that could lead to severe weather with damaging winds.

Strong to severe storms can also not be ruled out for folks outside of the watch. The entire viewing area needs to stay weather aware this evening. Wind speeds could gust up to 50 miles an hour without a thunderstorm. If you have Christmas decorations up or patio furniture outside it may be best to secure these items.

Stay tuned with News 3 this evening for updates with Meteorologist Jim Rasor.