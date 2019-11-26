Kentucky Gov.-elect Beshear announces inauguration plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s administration has announced plans for his inauguration celebration and swearing-in next month.

Beshear and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will be sworn in at the state Capitol on Dec. 10.

The events include an inaugural breakfast reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History followed by a worship service at First Christian Church. The inaugural parade at the Capitol will begin at 10 a.m. EST, and Beshear will be sworn in at 2 p.m.

A grand march presenting the new governor and lieutenant governor will begin at 8 p.m., and two inaugural balls will run from 9 p.m. to midnight.

A release from Beshear’s transition team says all inaugural events including the balls will be free and open to the public.

