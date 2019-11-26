Missouri man pleads not guilty to child endangerment, abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man suspected in the disappearance of his wife has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and child abuse.

KRCG-TV reports Joseph Elledge has been behind bars on a $500,000 cash-only bond since Oct. 25.

Prosecutors have called him the prime suspect in the disappearance of his 28-year-old wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since Oct. 8. He has not been charged in his wife’s disappearance.

The couple have a 1-year-old daughter.

Police say they identified the child abuse incident while they were investigating him in relation to his wife’s disappearance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.