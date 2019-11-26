Missouri man pleads not guilty to child endangerment, abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man pleads not guilty to child endangerment, abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man suspected in the disappearance of his wife has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and child abuse.

KRCG-TV reports Joseph Elledge has been behind bars on a $500,000 cash-only bond since Oct. 25.

Prosecutors have called him the prime suspect in the disappearance of his 28-year-old wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since Oct. 8. He has not been charged in his wife’s disappearance.

The couple have a 1-year-old daughter.

Police say they identified the child abuse incident while they were investigating him in relation to his wife’s disappearance.

