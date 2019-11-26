Pope appoints Michigan priest to be next bishop of Gary - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pope appoints Michigan priest to be next bishop of Gary

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Pope Francis has appointed a Michigan priest to be the next bishop for the Diocese of Gary.

The appointment of Monsignor Robert J. McClory was announced Tuesday in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The 56-year-old McClory currently serves as rector of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The Detroit native practiced civil law until 1994 and was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit on May 22, 1999.

He will succeed Bishop Donald J. Hying, who was installed as bishop of Madison, Wisconsin, in June.

The Diocese of Gary serves 170,000 Catholics in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties.

