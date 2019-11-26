Authorities identify men charged after horses found dead - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities identify men charged after horses found dead

Posted: Updated:

MARENGO, Ill. (AP) - Authorities have identified two men charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after two horses were found dead and five others severely malnourished in northern Illinois.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports Tuesday that 45-year-old Jose Hidalgo of Elgin and 21-year-old Johnathan Herrera of Harvard also are charged with misdemeanor violating animal owner duties. They were arrested Friday in McHenry County.

Animal control officers were verifying vaccine records at dog a breeding operation in Marengo when they discovered the horses.

The Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society were contacted and found two dead miniature horses that appeared to have starved. Five malnourished horses were also found Friday. They were taken to a facility for treatment and were expected to recover.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Hidalgo and Herrera had attorneys.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.