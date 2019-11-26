Suspect in killing of Chicago college student denied bail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in killing of Chicago college student denied bail

CHICAGO (AP) - A man charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a 19-year-old University of Illinois at Chicago student has been ordered held without bail during a hearing in which prosecutors told the judge that he had confessed to the attack.

Donald Thurman is also charged with criminal sexual assault in the fatal attack of Ruth George, whose body was found last weekend in her family’s vehicle that was parked in a garage on the school’s campus.

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said during Tuesday’s hearing that Thurman was angry that George was ignoring his catcalls and that he followed her into the garage, where he sexually assaulted and killed her.

The 26-year-old Thurman was on parole at the time of the attack after serving two years of a six-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

