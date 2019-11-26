Deadly shooting under investigation in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deadly shooting under investigation in Mt. Vernon

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Detectives continue to follow leads after a shooting in Mt. Vernon left one person dead and another hospitalized.

It happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South 12th Street. Investigators found two gunshot victims.

The Jefferson County coroner tells News 3 Clifton Moore, Jr. died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

A second victim was hospitalized.

Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Mt Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 242-8477.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.