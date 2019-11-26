Deadly shooting under investigation in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Detectives continue to follow leads after a shooting in Mt. Vernon left one person dead and another hospitalized.

It happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South 12th Street. Investigators found two gunshot victims.

The Jefferson County coroner tells News 3 Clifton Moore, Jr. died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

A second victim was hospitalized.

Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Mt Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 242-8477.