National Geospatial Intelligence Agency campus work begins - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

National Geospatial Intelligence Agency campus work begins

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Work is beginning on a $1.7 billion National Geospatial Intelligence Agency campus in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that ground will be broken Tuesday on the 97-acre site, where workers will map and analyze imagery for the military and intelligence communities.

The project's kickoff marks almost four years since the federal government chose the site. While the NGA had called the south Mississippi riverfront near the Anheuser-Busch brewery home for decades, the agency needed to modernize its facility. That spurred a competition within the region to woo the facility and its 3,000-plus high-paying jobs.

NGA leaders opted to stay in the urban core, hoping it would help them better attract talent. But that meant dozens of properties had to be bought out and cleared to make way for the new campus.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.