2 people on motorcycle killed in eastern Missouri crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 people on motorcycle killed in eastern Missouri crash

Posted: Updated:

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people on a motorcycle were killed in an eastern Missouri crash with a 16-year-old driver.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 24-year-old Caitlyn Ronchetto and 25-year-old Matthew Uzzetta, both of De Soto. The patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon when the teen attempted a left turn and traveled into the path of the victims’ motorcycle in in Jefferson County.

Ronchetto and Uzzetta were pronounced dead at the scene.

