A few strong storms possible Tuesday evening - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A few strong storms possible Tuesday evening

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Warm, wet, and very windy. The next 36 hours will be very active weather-wise. 

A few showers are possible Tuesday morning, but widespread rain is expected to hold off until this afternoon. By around 3 p.m. widespread rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will be moving into the area from the south and west. 

There's a chance for strong storms Tuesday evening. It appears the bigger risk for strong storms will be west of the Mississippi River in Southeast Missouri, but a few may hold enough strength even into Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky. Timing looks to be between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. The main threat will be scattered wind damage, but an isolated brief spin-up tornado or two can't be ruled out. News 3 will break into programming if warnings are issued. 

The risk for severe storms will exit by 1 a.m. Wednesday as a strong cold front sweeps through. 

Behind the front, winds will strengthen from the west. A Wind Advisory will run from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour possible. 

More wet weather is in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Be sure to join News 3 meteorologist Nick Hausen for the latest forecast. 

