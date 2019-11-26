Kenlake State Park in western Kentucky getting upgrades

AURORA, Ky. (AP) - Kenlake State Resort Park is getting about $560,000 in improvements under a state initiative to upgrade Kentucky’s parks.

The funding will include a new roof for the lodge at the park. It’s part of the state’s “Restoring the Finest” initiative.

Kenlake State Resort Park will have received about $1.2 million in improvements since 2016. The park is on the shores of Kentucky Lake in Marshall County in western Kentucky.

Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Don Parkinson says the improvements keep the parks safe and attractive to guests. Lawmakers approved a $50 million bond issue for the “Restoring the Finest” campaign in state parks during the 2019 General Assembly.

