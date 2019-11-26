Free Christmas trees offered by Land Between the Lakes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Free Christmas trees offered by Land Between the Lakes

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky and Tennessee is offering free cedar Christmas tree permits starting this week.

The permits are available online Friday through Christmas Eve. Permits, maps and guidelines are available online. The permits are also available in person at the park’s Administrative Office Monday through Friday during the same period.

Permits allow the holder to cut one cedar tree in specific areas of the park. Rules and regulations are available on the reservations page.

The park says no matter where you get your tree, be sure it’s fresh and isn’t dry because it could catch fire. Water the tree daily and place away from heat sources. Be sure lights are in good condition.

