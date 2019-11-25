St. Francis CARE promoting "Cuddlebuster" deals for Black Friday

The holiday shopping season is upon us, and this year you may want to add a new stop to your Black Friday shopping plans.
KSP is hosting the 10th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' Food Drive.
The remainder of this holiday week is expected to be windy and wet overall.
IDOT says traffic will be in a "head-to-head configuration" with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
There are full slates of special events and celebrations scheduled for the holiday season at two state historic sites in Springfield.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade might not fly its iconic balloons this year due to strong winds.
The state championship games in all eight classes of IHSA football are set. WSIL News 3 will be airing the games which play on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Patti's 1880s Settlement will reopen its doors on Wednesday, November 27.
Magnificent Monday! A bit cool to start, but Monday is the "pick of the week". Take advantage of Monday, but Tuesday will be wet and windy.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The First Presbyterian Church held a service dedicated to acknowledging the grief that is caused by gun violence.
