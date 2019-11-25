St. Francis CARE promoting "Cuddlebuster" deals for Black Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Francis CARE promoting "Cuddlebuster" deals for Black Friday

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The holiday shopping season is upon us, and this year you may want to add a new stop to your Black Friday shopping plans.

St. Francis CARE Animal Rescue in Murphysboro will be offering "Cuddlebuster" deals Friday, November 29. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and adoption fees will be reduced for select black dogs and puppies.

Jessica Piquard, event coordinator at St. Francis CARE, says, "We're doing the special, basically, just to help some of these guys that don't get a lot of attention, that kind of get overlooked, just get them some attention, and hopefully get them their forever homes. I mean, that's the ultimate goal."

Adult cats will also be up for adoption for only $15. St. Francis CARE just reminds you a pet takes work and commitment.

For more information on the pets and Black Friday specials, click here

