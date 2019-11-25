Beshear, Cameron vow bipartisan fight against drug epidemic

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Some of Kentucky’s top political leaders are promising a unified effort to combat the drug epidemic.

A bipartisan gathering that included U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Gov.-elect Andy Beshear and Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for a soon-to-open substance abuse recovery center in southeastern Kentucky.

The Volunteers of America center will be in the hometown of state Senate President Robert Stivers.

Beshear, a Democrat, called the drug epidemic the “challenge of our times.” He says political leaders must come together because lives hang in the balance.

Cameron, a Republican, continued the theme, saying the drug-epidemic challenge has no party designation. Cameron vowed to work with Beshear, the GOP-led legislature and law enforcement to fight drug problems. Cameron will succeed Beshear as state attorney general.

